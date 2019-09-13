Secret vote before strike pits unions against each other

A new legislation that compels workers to vote by secret ballot before embarking on a strike has brought to the fore tensions among labour unions in SA.

The office of the registrar of labour relations this week notified workers that it was now illegal to embark on a strike action before members conducted a secret ballot. Unions failing to adhere to the new law may face deregistration.

While the SA Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) and its affiliated unions have not taken kindly to the new legislation, the Cosatu-aligned National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) believes the law will democratise the work space.

General secretary of NUM, David Sipunzi, said at its recent congress the union representing labourers in the construction and mining industries amended its constitution to be in line with the Labour Relations Amendment Act of 2018.

"If the strike is by the members, that will give the strike credence and legitimacy rather than claiming that it has been imposed on the workers by a few members. The entire membership should be balloted before there could be a strike," he said.