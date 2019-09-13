Commuter app bags maths whizz R2m grant

A maths whizz from the North West has been granted a R2m investment for developing an app that allows commuters to use one method to pay for different modes of transport.

Sylvester Manganye, 24, said the idea was born last year after battling with using different modes of transport in a day to go to university and to visit his sister in Pretoria.

"I was using the metro bus to go to school, which only allows for us to recharge at Ghandi Square even though it travels to so many different parts of Johannesburg," he said.

Manganye, who is the son of a factory worker, said he would also use the Gautrain and found having many different cards a burden.

"With all this technology available I couldn't understand why we still have to use cards," he said.

"Before you can go on a trip you have to make sure that you have enough value on all of your cards. But what if you could have a wallet on your phone that just allowed you to use any mode of transport?"

The app, which is at prototype stage, is called Olova, which means 'simple' in his home language of Tsonga. Depending on the mode of transport you want to use, you can send money to different virtual cards and scan your phone.