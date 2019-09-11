Tshwane head of emergency services faces fraud charges over 'false' qualifications

Tshwane head of emergency services, Previn Govender, could find himself behind bars for allegedly falsifying his qualifications.

Govender found himself entangled in a scandal involving his qualifications last year after the South African Municipal Workers' Union wrote to former Tshwane mayor Solly Msimanga.

A police insider close to the investigation told SowetanLIVE on Wednesday that a case of fraud was being investigated against Govender and that an arrest was imminent.

Spokesperson Capt Augustinah Selepe, however, refused to reveal the identity of the suspect.

“I cannot confirm whether that is the name of the suspect, but a case of fraud is being investigated,” Selepe said.

Govender had not responded to Sowetan's request for comment following numerous attempts to get hold of him.

He was appointed to the position which has an annual salary of more then R1.2m in August 2017.