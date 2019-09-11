Mkhwebane slams Ramaphosa's lawyers for 'litigation through media'

Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has accused President Cyril Ramaphosa's lawyers of "perpetuating unnecessary litigation through the media".

Mkhwebane was speaking to the media on Wednesday at the KwaZulu-Natal legislature, where she met speaker Nontembeko Boyce and the institution’s strategic leadership about pursuing closer co-operation with provincial leaders and committees.

"It's so unfortunate that the very same president's lawyers are litigating through the media. It's a challenge for us as an institution that they shouldn't be perpetuating this unnecessary ligation through the media," she said.

Mkhwebane was responding to a question on accusations made by Ramaphosa's lawyers that she had unlawfully used information contained in a report by the Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) to make adverse findings on Ramaphosa's CR17 election campaign funding.