Shoprite staff protest after manager's alleged k-word rant

Employees at a Shoprite supermarket in Southgate, Johannesburg south, want justice after allegedly being called "lazy k***s" by a regional manager.

One of the employees, Thulani Tyala, said: "It's sad that in 2019, there are people who don't understand the impact this word has on us."

"Our forefathers suffered the same fate but we are saying there is no room for racism and enough is enough," he said.

Tyala said he'd been employed by Shoprite for more than five years and had seen many occasions when the same manager bullied, threatened and, on one occasion, slapped an employee.

"I know a lot of people who resigned because of her, some tried reporting the cases but didn't get anywhere," he said.

The latest incident occurred in Saturday.

"We had been doing stocktaking at the back. Someone cracked a joke and we all laughed. Then she came in and asked why were laughing. Before anyone could answer, she starred shouting 'You lazy k***s are not doing your jobs' and left," he recalled.

A case of crimen injuria was opened with the Mondeor police station by Tyala.

Another employee, Vusumzi Jaxa, who works as a merchandiser, said: "We were so angry, we thought we didn't hear her properly, but when we consulted the branch manager who also heard her, she apologised on her behalf."

"I understand the branch manager apologised on her behalf but she must account and it's unfair for them to expect that things go back to normal just like that," said Jaxa.

Agitated employees embarked on a protest to demand the matter be probed, with the store being closed for several hours on Monday.

In a statement, the company said a complaint had been lodged with the head office.