South Africa

Sars' track plan 'might not work'

By Kgothatso Madisa - 10 September 2019 - 09:29
Illicit cigarette trade has been on the rise and it is estimated the country has lost R8bn in taxes./Kevin Sutherland
Illicit cigarette trade has been on the rise and it is estimated the country has lost R8bn in taxes./Kevin Sutherland

The track and trace system that the SA Revenue Services (Sars) wants to introduce has not worked in Kenya and may therefore, also not work in SA, this is according to cigarette manufacturer British American Tobacco (BAT).

Sars wants to introduce a system that will track cigarettes manufacturing processes as a fightback against illicit cigarette trade which leads to the country losing billions in uncollected tax revenue.

Illicit cigarette trade has been on the rise in SA and it is estimated to have cost the country R8bn in taxes last year alone.

BAT, one of the largest cigarette manufacturers in the world, has raised concerns about the track and trace system that Sars wants to adopt from Kenya.

The Kenyan Revenue Authority uses a paper-based fiscal marker which gets placed on a pack of cigarettes in the factories during the manufacturing process.

Sars must grant amnesty to taxpayers and apologise

Atone for your sins now by asking forgiveness from millions of taxpayers who have lost faith, wandering off into the wilderness of a nonpayment ...
Opinion
1 week ago

BAT has raised a few concerns about the physical sticker, saying it was not ideal as it can easily be stolen and reproduced.

"The envisaged paper-based fiscal markers are more easily stolen, counterfeited or forged than digital markers printed on a pack at the machine," said BAT SA anti-illicit trade manager Anelisa Mzinyathi.

Mzinyathi said the system will make it difficult for manufacturers to export to other countries which will result in job losses.

"A requirement that all products manufactured in SA contain the fiscal markers required will make it impossible for local manufacturers to export to foreign jurisdictions with different fiscal markers or packaging requirements," said Mzinyathi.

Businessman's 404 fraudulent tax claims gets him nine years in jail

A businessman who submitted more than 400 fraudulent VAT returns to the SA Revenue Service (Sars) has been sentenced to an effective nine years ...
News
1 week ago

"The resultant adverse economic effects will not be limited to the loss of jobs and state revenue, but also all the local leaf growers and others who supply goods and services to the tobacco factories in SA. Ten thousands farmers will be immediately wiped out, putting another 35,000 dependents at risk."

The Kenyan Revenue Authority have, however, said its track and trace method applicable on tobacco, wines and spirits, the Excisable Goods Management System (EGMS), has seen success and reported an increase in revenue.

"EGMS was first implemented on tobacco, wines and spirits which have since recorded an increase in revenue collection. This is a clear indication that implementation of the system has lived true to its form," the Kenyan Revenue Authority reported.

According to them, the method has been so successful that they have now taken a decision to extend this method to cover products such as bottled water, juice and cosmetics, starting in November.

BAT in Kenya have raised concerns that in their packaging process, the marker is the most expensive item which in turn hurts their profits.

Gavin Watson was due to testify at SARS inquiry

Watson was due to testify in Sars inquiry
News
1 week ago

Businessman's 404 fraudulent tax claims gets him nine years in jail

A businessman who submitted more than 400 fraudulent VAT returns to the SA Revenue Service (Sars) has been sentenced to an effective nine years ...
News
1 week ago

Five must-read Gavin Watson stories

The death of Gavin Watson continues to make headlines as the circumstances around his car crash are scrutinised.
News
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Protesters break through police barricade at World Economic Forum in Cape Town
SA businesses targeted in Nigerian protests
X