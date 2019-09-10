Sars' track plan 'might not work'

The track and trace system that the SA Revenue Services (Sars) wants to introduce has not worked in Kenya and may therefore, also not work in SA, this is according to cigarette manufacturer British American Tobacco (BAT).

Sars wants to introduce a system that will track cigarettes manufacturing processes as a fightback against illicit cigarette trade which leads to the country losing billions in uncollected tax revenue.

Illicit cigarette trade has been on the rise in SA and it is estimated to have cost the country R8bn in taxes last year alone.

BAT, one of the largest cigarette manufacturers in the world, has raised concerns about the track and trace system that Sars wants to adopt from Kenya.

The Kenyan Revenue Authority uses a paper-based fiscal marker which gets placed on a pack of cigarettes in the factories during the manufacturing process.