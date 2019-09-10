Panyaza Lesufi to sue Afrikaans author for defamation

A legal battle is brewing between Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi and Afrikaner author and publisher Dan Roodt.

Lesufi is dragging Roodt, who accused him of making racist statements against Afrikaans and Afrikaners, to court.

On the other hand, Roodt said he was also ready for the court case, adding the proceedings should be in Afrikaans.

Lesufi has been accused by right wingers of targeting Afrikaans and Afrikaans schools as he called for one language of instruction.

Last month, Roodt posted on his Twitter account @danroodt: "#Verwoerd never slighted any racial or language group in South Africa; I have read all his speeches. Yet Lesufi makes racist statements about Afrikaans and Afrikaners. What right does this racist have to remove Verwoed's name from anything? Lesufi isn't even South African!" Roodt has refused to apologise to Lesufi.

Lesufi's legal representative Peter Harris said: "Last month, we received an instruction from our client [Lesufi] to pursue legal action against Roodt. We demanded an apology or retraction of his statement on Twitter, but he refused to do any of the two and now we are in the process of issuing summons and suing him for defamation of character," Harris said.