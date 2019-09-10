End to summer initiation schools in Gauteng

Summer initiation schools in Gauteng may be held for the last time in December due to health risks for initiates.

Speaking at a meeting hosted by the Commission for the Promotion and Protection of the Rights of Cultural, Religious and Linguistic Communities (CRL), delegates shared ideas on what could be done to make the traditional initiation practices safer.

Sedibeng municipality's MMC for health and social development Mmakgomo Raikana said: "We have decided to host the summer initiates for the last time and take [it] back to basics and run the schools only in winter, aligning it to the school calendar to avoid the pupils missing out on school."

CRL chairperson Prof David Mosoma said the meeting was held to make sure that young people with the wish to go through the rite of passage are given the opportunity to do so while getting all the necessary protection.

"Illegal schools will be shut down without hesitation and all leaders and individuals who are not accredited will be arrested for operating illegally," he said.