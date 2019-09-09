Three die in fiery pile-up on N1 in Bloemfontein

Two adults and a child were killed and at least a dozen people injured in a collision involving a minibus taxi, a car and a bakkie towing a trailer carrying LPG gas, which exploded.

The collision happened just after 9pm on Sunday on the N1 after Curie Road in Pellissier, Bloemfontein.

“Reports from the scene indicate a minibus taxi, light motor vehicle and another vehicle towing a trailer full of LP gas were involved in a collision. The vehicle towing the gas had caught alight, resulting in the LP gas tank exploding,” said Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst.

“A taxi was found on the side of the road, crashed through a wall, while a bakkie was found in the emergency lane and burning. A third vehicle was found parked near the bakkie,” said ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring.

“Medics found that three people, including a young child, had sustained fatal injuries. Nothing could be done for them and they were declared dead.”

At least a dozen injured people were transported to hospital for further treatment.