Municipal official cited for calling #AmINext marchers 'loose women'

The embattled Msunduzi municipality in KwaZulu-Natal has again come under spotlight for all the wrong reasons.

This time, organisers of the #AmINext march are dragging the municipality to the Commission for Gender Equality accusing the municipality of being insensitive to the struggle of women in the face of gender-based violence.

This comes after a municipality employee allegedly made derogatory remarks to young women who on Friday marched through the city of Pietermaritzburg calling for the end to the sexual violence directed at women. The unnamed official allegedly labelled the marchers, mainly students, "loose women", who had failed to preserve their virginity.

The statement attributed to the official, made in Zulu, the man allegedly said: “Sukani zifebe niyangisitha ngifuna ukubona amatshitshi, loosely translated (you’re blocking my way sluts, I want to see the virgins). The official accused of hurling the insults at the marching women was apparently tasked with receiving the memorundum from them.