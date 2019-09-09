DA staff face retrenchments, no bonuses after poor election showing

South Africa's official opposition party, the Democratic Alliance (DA), is set cull jobs at its operations across the country after a poor performance in the May general elections.

Not only are DA staff members facing the axe, but the party will not be paying bonuses this year amid claims that its donors are holding back funds.

“Following a very difficult election period, the party is regrettably not in a position to pay bonuses this year. We will, however, have an extended ex gratia period in lieu of this,” DA chief executive officer Paul Boughey wrote to party staff last Tuesday.

Party sources claimed the DA was running out of money as it had built up a massive staff component over the years but was struggling to raise funds since the May elections.

“Our donor base votes with its cheque book, and they have not been happy with the party's performances,” said a federal executive member, speaking on condition of anonymity.