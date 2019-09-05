South Africa

WATCH | South African consulate and shops attacked in DRC

By AFP - 05 September 2019 - 16:09
Protest in front of the consulate of South Africa in Lubumbashi.
Protest in front of the consulate of South Africa in Lubumbashi.
Image: Twitter/Mack Makanisi

Protesters on Thursday smashed the windows of the South African consulate in the DR Congo's second largest city and attacked South African-owned stores, in reprisal for attacks on foreigners in Johannesburg.

A demonstration called by a campaign group outside the consulate in Lubumbashi, southeastern DR Congo, spiralled out of control and protesters smashed the building's windows.

Listen | What Police Minister General Bheki Cele plans to do about violent looting in Gauteng

They then attacked and looted a store owned by the South African retail group MR Price before police intervened, injuring one or two protesters.

The campaign group Lucha tweeted its disapproval.

"You do not condemn violence by violence! We call on the police to stop the looters, without using excessive/legal force," it said.

Attacks broke out in and around Johannesburg this week, leaving seven dead and dozens of shops destroyed, mostly foreign-owned. More than 350 people have been arrested.

Foreign workers are often victims of anti-immigrant sentiment in South Africa, where they compete against locals for jobs, particularly in low-skilled industries.

The violence has led to angry demonstrations in Nigeria and expressions of concern in countries around southern Africa, many of whom have citizens working in South Africa, the continent's biggest economy.

Misleading web posts fuel tensions over South African unrest

Misleading social media posts about the anti-migrant violence gripping South Africa have been spreading across the continent, fuelling tensions that ...
News
5 hours ago

Protests flare up across Africa

Parts of Africa have turned on SA, with the country's businesses being attacked and forced to shut doors while travel warnings were issued to ...
News
9 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Protesters break through police barricade at World Economic Forum in Cape Town
SA businesses targeted in Nigerian protests
X