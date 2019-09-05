Misleading web posts fuel tensions over South African unrest

Misleading social media posts about the anti-migrant violence gripping South Africa have been spreading across the continent, fuelling tensions that have already sparked reprisal attacks in Nigeria.

Some posts purporting to show the violence contain old images, or footage from a different country altogether. Here are some of the viral posts fact-checked by AFP.

A deadly fire in India

Tens of thousands of Facebook and Twitter users have watched videos showing people frantically jumping out of a burning building. If the captions are to believed, the footage shows the deadly violence in Johannesburg.

In fact, it was not filmed in South Africa at all, but in India. It shows a horrific fire in the western Indian city of Surat, which killed 20 teenagers last May.

Read AFP's fact-check http://u.afp.com/safrica-fire-india

See an example of one of the misleading posts here: https://perma.cc/4FDP-2MWG