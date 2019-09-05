Fraudsters target Itumeleng Khune ... for the second time!

Football club Kaizer Chiefs has issued a warning about fraudulent activities and impersonators who are using goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune's name to commit crimes.

In a statement, the club said the fraudsters were approaching innocent people and asking them for donations to sponsor soccer tournaments in the Eastern Cape.

“Kaizer Chiefs is aware of this and would like to alert the public about the impersonators who are masquerading as Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune,” said the club.

The fraudsters are using Khune’s hacked numbers to make requests for members of the public to assist him as a “players' agent” to create opportunities for youngsters to play for Kaizer Chiefs Development.