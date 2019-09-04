South Africa

Schoolgirl, 12, left home to walk to shop - and vanished

By Iavan Pijoos - 04 September 2019 - 08:33
At the time of her disappearance, Shariefa Adams was wearing a nightgown with hearts on it.
Image: SAPS

The family and school fraternity of a 12-year-old girl who is missing in Robertson, Western Cape, are praying for her safe return while police try to trace her.

Police spokesperson Lt-Col Andrè Traut said Shariefa Adams was last seen leaving her home to go to a local shop on Friday.

Adams, who is a pupil at Dagbreek Primary School, was reported missing by her grandmother on Monday.

At the time of her disappearance, Adams was wearing a nightgown with hearts on it.

"Let's pray that God would keep this little girl safe," her school said in a Facebook post.

Dagbreek Primary School's principal Neville Padiachy shared on a comment thread that he had visited the family on Tuesday night to offer comfort.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts can contact Crime Stop on 086-001-0111.

