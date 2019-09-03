Medical student dies of suspected food poisoning at varsity canteen

An inquiry is under way following the death of medical student Hunadi Magongoa, who is believed to have fallen ill after consuming food from the cafeteria at the Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University in Ga-Rankuwa, Pretoria.

The MBChB II (bachelor of medicine, second year)student died overnight on Sunday, September 1. She had eaten from the student cafeteria on Friday, August 30.

"The university has immediately instituted an investigation by a multi-disciplinary team, which includes an external expert," said Prof Olalekan Ayo-Yusuf, acting vice-chancellor.

The report is expected to be submitted to the university management on Wednesday this week.

A night vigil in her memory was held by fellow students this week.