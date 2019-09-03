'It's a miracle my business survived the looting'

He said the looting continued from 9pm on Monday night till 4am on Tuesday morning when police reinforcement arrived. Every other shop at the mall was looted. By mid-morning on Tuesday, business owners in Germiston were still trying to take whatever was left of their stock under police guard.

"How can I invest a cent in this country? Look at what has happened to our businesses. We are not protected," said one of the business owners.

Police have had their hands full over the past 48 hours as shops were looted in various parts of Gauteng.

Premier David Makhura has already condemned the violence and has warned that the provincial government could call for the SA National Defence Force reinforcements if things get worse.