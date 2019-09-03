South Africa

Foreign shop owners arrested for shooting two people dead

By Penwell Dlamini - 03 September 2019 - 17:13
A man was shot and killed allegedly by a foreign national when locals tried to loot a shop in Coronationville.
Image: Thulani Mbele

Two people have been killed during shootings that happened in the on-going looting in Coronationville, western Johannesburg.

The two people were killed allegedly by foreign shop owners in separate incidents on Tuesday.

Gauteng premier David Makhura visited the area and called for calm. "The people who were involved in the crimes have been arrested ...We call for community members not to take the law into their own hands," Makhura said.

About four people are believed to have been arrested in connection with the two murders.

Police draw guns as they search for a suspect accused of killing a man who was allegedly trying to loot a foreign national's shop in Coronationville.
Image: Thulani Mbele

