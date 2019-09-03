Foreign shop owners arrested for shooting two people dead

Two people have been killed during shootings that happened in the on-going looting in Coronationville, western Johannesburg.

The two people were killed allegedly by foreign shop owners in separate incidents on Tuesday.

Gauteng premier David Makhura visited the area and called for calm. "The people who were involved in the crimes have been arrested ...We call for community members not to take the law into their own hands," Makhura said.

About four people are believed to have been arrested in connection with the two murders.