Woman's quest to change the world

Literary festivals and book fairs naturally attract readers and storytellers.

But in American Jessica Powers, the Midlands Literary Festival in KwaZulu-Natal and the South African Book Fair in Johannesburg have attracted someone with a strong connection to Africa.

When Powers was a teen, she visited Kenya, which was her first visit to Africa, or so she thought.

Her father told her that she was, in fact, conceived in Kenya while they were visiting some 19 years earlier.

Powers studied Zulu in one of her three Master's degrees.

She was born and raised in El Paso, a border town in Texas. Powers grew up in a multicultural environment, different to most parts of the United States.

"I grew up on the US-Mexico border, which meant that I grew up in a bi-cultural community, which was largely Latino, 80% Mexican and Mexican-American. I grew up outside the normal American culture," she said.

"When I turned 18, I dedicated a summer to working with street children and was sent to Kenya to work with street children. When I told my parents that I was going to work with street children in Nairobi, my dad had this far-away look in his eyes and asked, 'did you know that you were conceived in Kenya?'"

Powers' other two Master's degrees are in African history from New York State University and from Stanford University. It was at Stanford that she chose to study Zulu. Powers, who also speaks Zulu well, told Sowetan during an interview in Cosmo City, Johannesburg, that Stanford University was compelled to find her someone who could teach her the South African language.