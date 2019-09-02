Leadership is never-ending work for young princess

Not even growing up in a royal family makes Princess Andani Mufhiri Tshivhase look down on others.

Instead, she strives to bring people together. Tshivhase, who hails from Mukumbani village in Venda, is the pride of the Masingo clan led by her father Midiyavhathu Prince Kennedy Tshivhase.

The 23-year-old princess is being groomed for leadership roles by both her father and the senior womenfolk of her clan. Tshivhase, vouching for the importance of education and leadership, also studies for a BTech degree in engineering at the Cape Peninsula University of Technology.

"I remain humble and treat everyone with respect," she said about her upbringing and status as a royal.

"I grew up as a cheerful and humble village girl. [Despite my royalty] I always wanted to associate with other children and have activities that encouraged team work and patience, I believe in bringing people together," she said.

Tshivhase went to school with other children in her community, from Gooldville Mission School for primary until matric in 2014 at Tshivhase Secondary School.

About her big family, she said: "My father has three wives and I am one of nine children. We are proud to be Venda and our culture had taught us a great deal."