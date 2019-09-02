ANC top six to decide on 'complex' Zandile Gumede issue by Tuesday

Ntuli said: "The PEC came here to present on the work it has done, which is consistent with the culture and tradition of the movement in that when we do something, we must always touch base with our national leadership to keep them informed.

"They (top six) would, after there has been a presentation, remain behind and reflect on the presentation and go out to articulate the way forward.

"When the leadership concludes their meeting today, I am certain that tomorrow they will come back to us and say, 'This is how, practically, you must deal with the issues you reported to us'."

Ntuli said whatever decision was taken on whether or not to compel Gumede to resign, that decision would be final. It would only be taken to the ANC national working committee (NWC) and, ultimately, the national executive committee (NEC) "for purposes of reporting".

"But the top leadership of the ANC has a mandate on behalf of the NWC and the NEC to make certain decisions, and I think this is one of the instances where they will make a decision in terms of how to navigate the complex environment in KwaZulu-Natal and help the ANC to move forward," said Ntuli.

As for the eThekwini council meeting scheduled for Thursday to confirm Mxolisi Kaunda as Gumede's replacement, Ntuli said this would go ahead with guidance from the top six about how the meeting should be handled.