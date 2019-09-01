University of Pretoria's accounting students shine brightest

The University of Pretoria’s postgraduate diploma in accounting sciences (PDG) class of 2018 has clinched the first position with the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants (SAICA).

The UP students achieved a pass rate of 97.1% when considering the combined pass rate of the January and June 2019 initial test of competence exams of SAICA. This has made UP the best performer of all universities in South Africa with a pass rate of 94.1%.

Professor Johan Oberholster, deputy dean of teaching and learning and CA programme coordinator in the faculty of economic and management science said they believe UP’s consistency and success in achieving these results is attributed to their innovative teaching methods.