University of Pretoria's accounting students shine brightest
The University of Pretoria’s postgraduate diploma in accounting sciences (PDG) class of 2018 has clinched the first position with the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants (SAICA).
The UP students achieved a pass rate of 97.1% when considering the combined pass rate of the January and June 2019 initial test of competence exams of SAICA. This has made UP the best performer of all universities in South Africa with a pass rate of 94.1%.
Professor Johan Oberholster, deputy dean of teaching and learning and CA programme coordinator in the faculty of economic and management science said they believe UP’s consistency and success in achieving these results is attributed to their innovative teaching methods.
“We commend our lecturers and PDG students for their efforts in making these remarkable results possible,” Oberholster said.
This is the third year in a row that UP has achieved the first position in this programme in SA when combining the results of the January and June examinations.
UP vice-chancellor and principal Professor Tawana Kupe said: “We are delighted with these results as this demonstrates once again why we are one of the top universities in Africa and a leading university in the world. UP strives to produce high-quality graduates and that is one of the reasons we have such a high employability rate and why employers rate our students highly. Within six months of completing their studies, approximately 93% of UP students find a job or continue with their studies,” Kupe said.
Kupe said UP students have access to a work readiness and entrepreneurship training environment that equips them for life beyond university.
