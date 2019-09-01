ANC to decide on Gumede's future as mayor of eThekwini

The ANC national and KwaZulu-Natal leadership will today meet to discuss whether axed eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede should be reinstated.

Gumede threw the party into a tailspin last week when she withdrew her resignation, a move which saw the inauguration of Mxolisi Kaunda as the new mayor being suspended.

This came after Gumede met with national officials to plead for her job back after the provincial executive committee (PEC) axed her for various reasons, including failure to deliver services.

She is also facing corruption charges, but the PEC maintained their decision was not based on this.

KZN premier and ANC chairperson in the province Sihle Zikalala said that he would be part of the meeting, but raised concern about Gumede’s unwillingness to accept the decision to remove her from office. Speaking at Winnie Madikizela-Mandela memorial lecture in KZN over the weekend, Zikalala cautioned against members who do not accept party decisions.

“If she’s a member of the ANC after the engagement, we will accept that whatever that becomes the decision will have to be embraced by all of us and then ensure that we implement that decision,” said Zikalala.