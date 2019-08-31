Young mother found dead outside PE complex

A young mother was found dead inside her car outside the Fairfields townhouse complex in Restitution Avenue, Fairview, at 6am on Saturday.

Details remain unclear however the woman has been identified as Sisanda Fani, 30.

The mother, who lived alone with her 10-month-old child, was found inside her car by a person leaving the complex.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said Fani lived at the complex.