One killed, three injured in armed robbery at West Rand tavern

One person was killed and three others were injured in an apparent armed robbery at a tavern between Westonaria and Randfontein on the West Rand on Friday night, paramedics said.

“When ER24 paramedics arrived at the scene shortly after 11pm they found four people that had been shot.

“A man was found with fatal injuries and was declared dead at the scene by paramedics. Another patient was found with serious injuries. Two others were found with moderate injuries,” said ER24 spokesperson Ineke van Huyssteen.

She said ER24, as well as GPG, transported the injured to hospital for further medical care.

“The exact circumstances surrounding the incident were not known, but police were on the scene for further investigations.”