South Africa

Safe abortion campaigners pull down 1,000 flyers in Joburg CBD

By Nomahlubi Jordaan - 30 August 2019 - 06:56
Activists remove flyers promoting 'unsafe abortions' in the Johannesburg CBD on Thursday.
Activists remove flyers promoting 'unsafe abortions' in the Johannesburg CBD on Thursday.
Image: Supplied

A clean-up campaign by a group advocating for legal abortions was hailed as a "success", with over 1,000 flyers torn down in the Johannesburg CBD on Thursday.

The group, calling itself Sexual Reproductive Health For Your Information (#SRHFYI), took to the streets to remove flyers promoting unsafe abortions.

One of the organisers, Kanyisa Booi, told SowetanLIVE sister publication TimesLIVE that they reach out to people and do not just take the flyers down.

"The clean-up went well. We managed to reach an audience, which is fantastic. However, we are disappointed that no one came through from the department of health. It is disheartening that they could not attend such an important event.

'A foetus is a human': Anti-abortion doctor charged with unprofessional conduct

A hearing by the Health Profession’s Council of SA (HPCSA) against an anti-abortion doctor got off to a rocky start and had to be temporarily ...
News
2 days ago

"We removed over 1,000 flyers at Park Station. Unfortunately, because of the bylaws, we could not post messages on safe abortions and where people could go to have the procedure done," Booi said.

She said they were planning for a similar event for September 28, which is designated as Safe Abortion Day.

"As Women's Month comes to a close, this is a reminder that no woman should have to die for making a choice that law and constitutional rights support. Abortion is healthcare and, therefore, a basic human right," said Booi ahead of the event.

"Science corroborates that abortions done by trained health care providers in a controlled environment are safe and do not compromise a woman's quality of life beyond the procedure," she added.

Victim's dog faeces ordeal continued after video stopped, court told

A nurse accused of forcing a woman to eat dog faeces was denied bail in Cape Town on Wednesday.
News
3 weeks ago

Man's 'dead' son still alive - Lover lied about child dying at birth

A father who for seven years believed his newborn baby died after birth is fighting to have the custody of his son.
News
2 months ago

Teen who went missing after being 'raped' by uncle and aunt's boyfriend has been found

A Mpumalanga teenager who was allegedly raped by her uncle and aunt’s boyfriend has been found after she fled home and sought refuge at her ...
News
4 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'They just accused him for nothing': Supporters of 'Major 1' firm on his ...
Foiled cash-in-transit heist leaves two robbers dead
X