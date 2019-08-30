Safe abortion campaigners pull down 1,000 flyers in Joburg CBD

A clean-up campaign by a group advocating for legal abortions was hailed as a "success", with over 1,000 flyers torn down in the Johannesburg CBD on Thursday.

The group, calling itself Sexual Reproductive Health For Your Information (#SRHFYI), took to the streets to remove flyers promoting unsafe abortions.

One of the organisers, Kanyisa Booi, told SowetanLIVE sister publication TimesLIVE that they reach out to people and do not just take the flyers down.

"The clean-up went well. We managed to reach an audience, which is fantastic. However, we are disappointed that no one came through from the department of health. It is disheartening that they could not attend such an important event.