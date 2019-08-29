Gauteng education department changes placement dates for grade 1 and 8

Gauteng education department has revised the placement dates for grade 1 and 8 admission for 2020.

The learner admissions were scheduled to commence on Friday, but parents of pupils who have submitted required documents should expect to receive offers of placement via messages from 18 September to 31 October.

Gauteng education spokesperson Steve Mabona said the department and the schools want to have sufficient time to scrutinise and verify all schools’ waiting list to make sure that no learner will be unfairly disadvantaged.

“Officials and schools are currently engaged in extended verification of school’s waiting list in line with the admissions criteria. Offers of placement will not be sent to all parents on the same day as the department will be processing offers systematically in line with the order of application options outlined in the admission regulations,” Mabona said.

He said placement offers must be accepted within seven days and the first offers received must be accepted by October 8.

“Parents can visit the district or head office to accept offers during the September school holidays,” Mabona said.