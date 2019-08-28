Durban mayor Zandile Gumede withdraws her resignation

Embattled eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede has created a crisis for the ANC by holding on to the mayoral chain despite a provincial executive committee decision instructing her to vacate office.

On Wednesday the inaguration of Mxolisi Kaunda as the new mayor of Ethekwini was postponed after Gumede withdrew her resignation letter on the 11th hour in clear defiance of the governing party decision.

Mzomuhle Dube, spokesperson for eThekwini branches which support Gumede said the withdrawal of the resignation was discussed at a meeting on Tuesday.

“What became prominent is that [councilor] Mondli [Mthembu] and Gumede appealed the decision by the KwaZulu-natal provincial executive committee to remove them to Luthuli House. They have not even seen the report that was used to axe them. In fact our lawyers had asked for it but it has not been given to them,” Dube said.