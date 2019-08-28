Prasa gives ICT head the boot

It is the end of the road for Passenger Rail Agency of SA and its group executive for Information Technology, Chris Mbhatha, after he was axed on Wednesday.

Mbhatha was dismissed after being found guilty in the "Siyangena Technologies matter which relates to the illegal awarding of a contract to the organisation for the installation of automatic speed gates, electronic information boards, surveillance systems as well as other matters".

"Prasa is currently pursuing Siyangena in an effort to recover the monies paid to it which amount to approximately R4.5 billion," said the state-owned entity in a media statement.

Earlier this year, Prasa submitted an affidavit to the North Gauteng High Court detailing the awarding of the contract to Siyangena without following proper tender procedures and further alleged that Siyangena had installed outdated, overpriced and ineffective security systems thus urging that the contract be set aside.