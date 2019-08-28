South Africa

Police search for body after dog digs up human hand in KZN

By NIVASHNI NAIR - 28 August 2019 - 13:14
Private security company Blue Security was dispatched to Phoenix in Durban where a stray dog had picked up what appeared to be a human hand in some bushes.
Private security company Blue Security was dispatched to Phoenix in Durban where a stray dog had picked up what appeared to be a human hand in some bushes.
Image: supplied

Police are searching for a body in Phoenix, north of Durban, after a human hand was found in a stray dog's mouth on Wednesday.

Private security company Blue Security said an armed response officer was dispatched to the scene after a resident notified them about the dog's grisly find in some bushes in the residential area.

"A resident in the area spotted the stray dog with what appeared to be a human hand in its mouth and alerted us to the scene. Our officer immediately responded and the SAPS 10111 call centre was notified of the incident," said Blue Security spokesperson Andreas Mathios.

Phoenix police detectives then took over the scene.

"Police are now searching the area for a body. Community members who may have any information surrounding the incident have been asked to come forward to help the police in solving the case," Mathios said.

CRL Rights Commission welcomes life sentences for man who killed teen with albinism and toddler

The CRL Rights Commission has welcomed the decision by Middelburg High Court judge Segopotje Mphahlele who on Friday passed two life term sentences ...
News
1 day ago

Vlakfontein murder accused to apply for bail

The 28-year-old man accused of killing and burying his 41-year-old lover in a shack they shared is expected to apply for bail on Tuesday.
News
1 week ago

Lawyers' strike delays bail hearing for shack grave suspect

The matter against 28-year-old man accursed of murdering and burying his lover in their shack will have to wait another two weeks before his bail ...
News
1 week ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Twitter awash with conspiracy theories about Gavin Watson's death
‘Watson had Zuma in his pocket’- Agrizzi tells state capture commission
X