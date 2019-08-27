South Africa

eNCA's director of news drowns on holiday in Mozambique

By ERNEST MABUZA - 27 August 2019 - 10:33
TV journalist Ben Said.
Image: Twitter/Ben Said

One of SA's top television journalists has drowned while on holiday with his family in Mozambique.

Ben Said, eNCA director of news, died on Monday, the channel announced on Tuesday.

Said had recently returned to SA from TRT World in Turkey and rejoined the senior management team at eNCA at the beginning of the month.

"Ben was one of the country's best television journalists and his loss to the station is immense," eNCA said in a statement.

"Having just rejoined the station he was already making his presence felt across all aspects of the business. We are all in deep shock."

The channel extended its condolences to his wife Nicky and his two daughters.

Renowned drummer of Stimela fame Isaac ‘Bro Mnca’ Mtshali has died

Former drummer and co-founder of ‘Stimela’ Isaac “Bro Mnca” Mtshali has died.
News
1 day ago

Soccer analyst and journalist David Kekana has died

South African’s on Monday woke up to the news of the passing of soccer analyst and journalist David Kekana.
News
1 day ago

