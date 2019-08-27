ANC suspends REC member for firing a gun at party meeting

The ANC in Mpumalanga has suspended its Gert Sibande regional committee member, Bongani Gift Phakathi after he discharged a gun during an ANC meeting on Sunday.

Phakathi was arrested yesterday and appeared in the Morgenzon magistrate’s court in Bethal.

In a video that circulated on social media, Phakathi is seen firing shots in the air during what appeared to be an argument.

"As the ANC we have suspended the member (Phakathi) with immediate effect after a video of him discharging a firearm in an ANC meeting went viral. We are still awaiting feedback to find out what really happened in that meeting. Yes we heard the Mayor was there but for now we have suspended the regional executive member and we are going to find out more information," said ANC spokesperson in Mpumalanga Sasekani Manzini.

Among the people seen chasing a man and kicking him on the video is Dr. Pixley Ka Isaka Seme executive mayor Phalaborwa Vincent Malatsi wearing an ANC t-shirt.

Other members are heard shouting “kill these dogs, shoot" in isiZulu.

Sowetan established that the person who was being chased was a member of the South African National Civic Organization (SANCO) Lindani Sibeko.

Sibeko told Sowetan that he is living in fear after Phakathi promised to come and finish him up.

"We had just finished a meeting with councillors in Sunday when Phakathi and the Mayor with other people started an argument saying myself and other members were silly and we needed to be punished.

“Before I knew it while I was getting into my car Phakathi punched me in the face. When I asked him why he beat me he drew a gun and started shooting. I ran for my life with the Mayor (Malatsi) kicking me at the back," said Sibeko.

He said with Phakathi out on bail he still feared for his life.

“I'm really scared because I don't know what he can do," said Sibeko.

Spokesperson of the police in Mpumalanga brigadier Leonard Hlathi confirmed the incident and said they are investigating a case of common assault, attempted murder, discharging a firearm in a public space.

The case against Phakathi was postponed to September 17 for further investigations.

He was granted a R1000 bail.