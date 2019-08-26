No clarity on whether Durban mayor has met noon deadline to resign

As the clock struck midday on Monday, there was still no clarity on whether ousted eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede had met her ANC-imposed deadline to hand in her resignation.

Gumede, who was given her marching orders following a KwaZulu-Natal provincial working committee (PWC) meeting last week, had until noon on Monday to hand in her resignation.

However, ANC provincial spokesperson Ricardo Mthembu told journalists on Monday that he was not sure if Gumede had sent that resignation - but he believed she would.

"Zandile is a cadre of the movement. She has been in the ANC and its leadership for some time, and she understands the ANC more than anyone. I don't think there will be any problems with her resignation. We cannot single out her resignation from other resignations, but I believe she is co-operating," said Mthembu.

He confirmed the party had received resignations from some members of the eThekwini executive committee, but would not confirm which members.