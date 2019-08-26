Man in court after neighbour's body found chopped up in refuse bags

A 24-year-old man appeared in court on Monday in connection with the brutal murder of his neighbour, whose dismembered body was found in black refuse bags at an apartment building in Bellville, Cape Town.

Lynette Volschenk, 32, was found dead on Thursday..

Police spokesperson Sgt Noloyiso Rwexana said her body was found after concerned colleagues investigated.

“Police attended to the complaint at the address and upon preliminary investigation, found black bags containing the body of the deceased cut in pieces,” Rwexana said earlier.