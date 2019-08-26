South Africa

Man guilty of murdering lover at taxi rank in broad daylight

By Tankiso Makhetha and Ntswaki Raseasala - 26 August 2019 - 13:28
A man who killed his girlfriend has been found guilty by the South Gauteng High Court.
A man who killed his girlfriend has been found guilty by the South Gauteng High Court.
Image: 123RF/stockstudio44

The man accused of killing a Soweto mother in broad daylight has been found guilty of the murder

Hector Sipho Mdletshe  was found guilty of the shooting and killing of Nomsa Hilda Mbuyisa, 39, as she was about to board a taxi to work on Elias Motsoaledi and Machaba Drive in Mofolo Section in May 2018. 

He appeared in the South Gauteng High Court, sitting in the Palm Ridge regional court, on Wednesday and was found guilty of murder, two counts of attempted murder, and possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition. 

The couple were involved in a volatile relationship which had led to Mbuyisa obtaining a protection order against Mdletshe. 

Judge AJ Thobane said he found that Mdletshe waited for Mbuyisa  and followed her to the taxi rank where he caught up with Mbuyisa, her brother Alfred Mbuyisa, and their son Mthunzi Mbuyisa. 

“I find that when she was about to board the taxi, you in unlawful possession of a firearm, you pulled it out and fired two shots at her. She fell to the ground and that while on the ground, you fired a shot at her head,” Thobane said. 

He said he found that the killing of Mbuyisa was pre-planned. 

“This court finds that you had a direct intention to kill the deceased. 

"The court finds that you turned the firearm towards Alfred Mbuyisa with intentions of killing him. You also turned the firearm towards Mthunzi Mbuyisa and pointed the firearm at him with intentions to kill him,” he said. 

Thobane also found Mdletshe guilty of being in unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition. 

He postponed the matter until Tuesday for sentencing.

Family confirms Bosasa boss Gavin Watson's death

The family of Bosasa boss Gavin Watson has confirmed that he was killed in a horrific car crash outside OR Tambo International Airport on Monday.
News
5 hours ago

Soldier found dead in car boot not part of Operation Lockdown: SANDF

A soldier whose charred body was found in the boot of a state-owned car in Cape Town last weekend was not part of Operation Lockdown, the SANDF says.
News
2 days ago

Teenage boy (13) wakes up to find his relatives dead

Family tragedy remains mystery
News
8 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

‘Watson had Zuma in his pocket’- Agrizzi tells state capture commission
Bosasa boss Gavin Watson killed in car crash
X