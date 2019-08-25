WATCH | Man who shoved woman shopper is 'mentally unstable'

A man captured on video violently pushing a woman aside in a Spar store in Schweizer Reneke is expected to appear in the local magistrate’s court on Monday.

North West police spokesperson Lt-Col Amanda Funani said the incident, which was recorded by CCTV, happened at 9.30am on Friday.

A case of common assault was opened against the man, aged 33.

“We found out that the man is not mentally well. He is a psychiatric patient. He was placed under the care of his parents.

“The prosecutor will decide on how to proceed with the matter when the man appears in the Schweizer-Reneke Magistrate’s Court on Monday,” Funani said.