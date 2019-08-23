Riah Phiyega: Women face infinite battle to prove themselves

Riah Phiyega vividly remembers an incident in which her mother scolded her for running home, escaping from a fight on the streets. She was barely in her teens when her mother wanted her to defend herself and not opt for the easy way out - running home.

"When I was 10 or 11, I came home running away from a girl I was fighting with and my mother said: 'not in my house'," Phiyega recalls.

"She took me through a street-fighting 101 lesson ... she tackled me, put me on the floor and said you have to talk for yourself and be assertive."

Phiyega credits this incident as a turning point which later influenced how she handled some of the situations she would face. The former police commissioner who left the service in disgrace after the Marikana Massacre which left 34 miners dead, is adamant that she will clear her name. The massacre of mineworkers took place 64 days after Phiyega was appointed the top cop.

Judge Ian Farlam, who chaired the commission that investigated the deaths of 44 people including police and security officers in Marikana, found that Phiyega had misled the commission and withheld crucial information.

A subsequent commission into Phiyega's fitness to hold office, headed by Judge Neels Claassen, found her unfit for the top cop post. Phiyega has since applied for the review of the findings of the two commissions in court. "Probably, many people think I'm wasting my time but I want to clear my name. When my obituary is read, my children, my family should be able to go back and say this is what happened," Phiyega said.