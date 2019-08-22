Magashule suing for R500,000 over 'false claim' he helped form ATM party

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule this week filed a defamation lawsuit against African Transformation Movement (ATM) defector Buyisile Ngqulwana and petitioned the Bloemfontein High Court for R500,000 in damages.

This after Ngqulwana in May claimed that Magashule was involved in the formation of the ATM, which Magashule denied.

To this end, Magashule, in court papers, contends that the lawsuit's primary objective is to clear his name. He is also asking the court to demand that Ngqulwana retracts his claims and issues a public apology.

In his founding affidavit filed on Monday, Magashule wrote that Ngqulwana's claims that he helped establish the ATM are "without any factual basis" and "completely false".

Magashule added that he had never met Ngqulwana, nor had he ever spoken to him.

"The purpose of bringing this application is to vindicate my reputation," said Magashule in the court papers. "I seek various orders aimed at vindicating my reputation and putting an end to the ongoing and anticipated unlawful publication of the allegations in the statement and compensating me for the harm I have suffered."