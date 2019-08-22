Court case postponed after BLF fails to arrive at court

The racial hatred case launched by trade union Solidarity against Black First Land First (BLF) and its spokesperson Lindsay Maasdorp was on Thursday postponed until September 17.

Solidarity said the postponement came after the BLF simply ignored the court date for the hearing of the matter, despite papers being served on the party.

Judge Ratha Mokgoathleng ordered that a notice be placed in the Beeld, The Star and Sowetan newspapers because the case was of constitutional importance and the court required the presence of the BLF.

"For Maasdorp and the BLF, this merely postpones the inevitable. Their day of reckoning will come, and it will not be pleasant for them," said Anton van der Bijl, Solidarity’s head of legal services.

Solidarity filed the hate speech complaint against the BLF at the equality court on February 14 2019 after receiving a mandate from the parents of the Hoërskool Driehoek disaster victims.