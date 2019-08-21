Families feel honoured at renaming of three Unisa buildings

It was a day filled with celebrations and singing as three Unisa buildings were renamed.

In November 2018 the Unisa council approved the renaming of three buildings on its Muckleneuk campus. The Theo van Wyk building is now known as Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, AJH van der Walt as Professor Nkoana Simon Radipere and the Samuel Pay building as Anton Lembede.

Relatives of the three icons said it was such an honour for them as families to have some of the buildings named after their family members.

Radipere's younger brother Innocent described his brother as a selfless and dedicated person who died on duty.

"We feel honoured by renaming one of the buildings after him," he said.

Speaking on behalf of the Lembede family, Sibonelo said Lembede started schooling at the age of 13 and by the age of 33 he had achieved everything he wanted in life.