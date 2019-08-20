South Africa

Man killed by his own lions at game reserve outside Pretoria

By IAVAN PIJOOS - 20 August 2019 - 15:41
Three lions were killed to allow rescuers to reach the lion-owner who was killed in a game reserve between Dinokeng and Cullinan about noon on Tuesday.
A man was killed by lions at a game reserve north of Pretoria on Tuesday afternoon, paramedics said.

Best Care spokesperson Xander Loubser said they were called to the scene around noon.

"People on the scene confirmed they had already killed two lions. On our way they called and said they had killed three lions in total and were now able to get to the man."

Loubser said the attack happened at a game reserve between Dinokeng and Cullinan.

He said the dead man was the owner of the lions.

"We are waiting for paramedics to arrive to officially declare the man dead on the scene."

This is a developing story.

