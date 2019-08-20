Chaotic start to Tshwane's special council to discuss the future of its city manager

A special council meeting requested by Tshwane mayor Stevens Mokgalapa to discuss the future of the metro city's manager got to a chaotic start on Tuesday.

Mokgalapa is seeking council approval to revoke the appointment of Chief Operations officer, James Murphy as the acting accounting officer.

The EFF dirsupted the meeting labelling it illegal and demanded to "know first" who was currently acting city manager.

This comes after a council meeting resolved last month that it would part ways with embattled outgoing city manager Moeketsi Mosola and replaced him with Murphy on July 31.

However, Mosola was yet to agree separation terms with the city.

Mokgalapa told council that he had come across an Auditor General's report which its recommendations were against the council's decison to appoint Murphy.

Murphy was however cleared by the city's internal audit chief earlier this month who indicated that the AG's report which Mokgalapa was relying on had been withdrawn.

"The reason we are here today is, in light of this information, for council to reconsider the resolution to appoint Mr James Murphy as acting city manager," Mokgalapa said.