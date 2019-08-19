Mob burns man to death, another hospitalised with third degree burn wounds

Two men suspected of killing a local man were attacked with various objects and set alight in a village in Limpopo on Sunday.

Police spokesperson Col Moatshe Ngoepe said one of the men, identified as July Mudau, 23, died on the scene while the other one is recovering at a local hospital with serious burn wounds.

Ngoepe said the angry community of Ga-Maphalle village outside Modjadjiskloof accused the pair of committing crimes in the area.

He said police are investigating a case of murder and attempted murder, and no arrest has been made yet.

In a video, the surviving man appears to be pleading for help while his skin is peeling off from third degree burns.

Villagers could be heard asking the man, who was struggling to walk, if he needed to be in the shade to subdue his pains.

According to a resident who wished not to named, the two men were accused of killing a man in his early 50s.

"Two weeks ago the community found a man from Shawela village murdered and his body left alongside the road.

"The information emerged that these two were responsible for his murder and the community hunted [for them] and attacked them," he said.