Police said on Sunday that new rape kits had been received at the weekend and would start being distributed right away.

In a statement‚ SAPS national spokesman Brig Vishnu Naidoo said that SAPS entered into a procurement contract with a company to supply a variety of evidence collection kits.

This was after reports of rape kit shortages‚ triggered by alleged corruption between the supplier of the kits and "certain police officers". Parliament has raised concerns about the situation‚ and demanded a solution.

"Police management is now happy to announce that‚ following a rigorous bid process‚ a contract to supply evidence collection kits‚ has been entered into with a company on Friday‚ August 16 2019.

"The supplier will provide 13 different types of evidence collection kits including‚ Adult Sexual Assault Kits‚ Paediatric Sexual Assault Kits and Buccal (swab) sample Collection Kits‚" he said.