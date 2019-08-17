Suspected Limpopo trio crimes 'kingpin' arrested and firearms seized

Limpopo police have arrested a 36-year-old man whom they believe to be the “kingpin” behind carjackings, house robberies and business robberies – referred to as trio crimes - in several areas in the province.

The suspect was arrested on a farm outside Lephalale in what police described as a tactical intelligence-driven joint operation involving the Lephalale Cluster K9 Unit, the Crime Prevention Unit, the Detectives division, the Bomb Disposal Unit and the SPCA.

He was arrested for possession of illegal firearms and ammunition.

“The suspect is believed to be the kingpin of the trio crimes in the Lephalale, Modimolle, Bela-Bela and the surrounding areas,” police said.

The firearms seized during the operation included an R1 rifle, an R4 rifle, two short guns and a 9mm firearm. Ammunition recovered included 355 9mm rounds, 301 shotgun cartridges and nearly 1,800 rifle rounds.

“The origin of all these recovered firearms and ammunition will still be determined by the ongoing police investigations.

“The arrested suspect will appear before the Mokerong Magistrate's Court soon,” police said.