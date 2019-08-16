R10m reward for information on cigarette boss Simon Rudland's shooting

Fita represents the interests of eight local tobacco manufacturers, including Gold Leaf Tobacco Corporation, which is co-owned by Rudland.

In a statement on Friday, Fita said it took threats to the security and lives of its members very seriously and was committed to ensuring that those involved were brought to book.

"As and when information has come into our possession, we have forwarded it to the law enforcement agencies tasked with investigating the matter," the association said in a statement.

Fita called on members of the public who have any information about the attack to come forward and provide the police with information which would ensure that those responsible were prosecuted and successfully convicted.

The association said Gold Leaf was providing a R10m reward.

"We have previously and on a number of occasions raised the issue of too many instances in the past where there seems to be a reluctance on the part of law enforcement agencies to investigate with vigour incidents in the tobacco industry of a similar nature to what transpired outside our offices on August 14 2019." the association said.