Pupil, 17, suspended from top school for 'slapping, forcing classmate to kiss his shoes'

A 17-year-old pupil who allegedly slapped a classmate repeatedly and demanded that he “kiss his shoes”, has been suspended from a top school in East London.

The suspension, confirmed by the provincial education department, followed a confrontation over a girl on Tuesday at Selborne College.

Department spokesperson Loyiso Pulumani described the video as shocking and disappointing.

“The department is shocked by this unwarranted behaviour and certainly does not approve. We were informed of the incident on Wednesday and we're happy the school acted swiftly on the matter and the pupil was placed on precautionary suspension,” he said.

In a video clip of the incident shared online, lasting just over a minute, a pupil in a white school shirt and tie slaps a pupil wearing a blazer in the face.

Moments later, he tells the pupil in the blazer: “She asked you to stop and you touched her again. Why didn't you stop? You had too much to drink? So what?

“She told me. Why did you touch her … ” The victim responds, but cannot be heard clearly.