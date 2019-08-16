Former municipal speaker's 'official trips' exposed as fake travel claims

The former speaker of Walter Sisulu local municipality in the Eastern Cape has been convicted on more than 200 counts for submitting fraudulent travel claims.

Kholekile Lange, 46, was arrested in February 2017 by the serious corruption crime investigation unit of the Hawks.

“These claims, totalling 228, were submitted to the municipality between March 2011 and February 2016, under the pretence that he was performing official duties,” said a statement by Hawks spokesperson Capt Anelisa Ngcakani.