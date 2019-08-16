4th industrial revolution won't cost jobs - Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams

Communications minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams says South Africans should embrace technological advancements and not fear losing jobs because of the fourth industrial revolution.

"We want people to able to relate to technologies and how they can change their lives. I will make sure people don't lose their jobs and don't miss out on technological advancements," said Ndabeni-Abrahams, who was speaking at Uber's first Tech4Safety summit held in Johannesburg on Friday.

She said one of the responsibilities of her department was to create an enabling environment for the industry to make sure that the 20-million "unconnected" people in the country were connected to wi-fi.

"But even if we have all these technologies and connect everyone, do people understand how to participate in the space?"