Why Caster Semenya is tough and fearless

World champ Caster Semenya has opened up about the treatment she endured over the years as a female athlete.

Yesterday, Semenya addressed the Standard Bank Top Women Conference in Ekurhuleni, where she detailed how her humble beginnings built her into the strong woman she is today.

Semenya said she started playing soccer at the age of four and was described as a "diski queen".

She said she played soccer at school and her skills were so good that some did not believe she was a girl. "They started questioning, 'are you really a girl'? One day, I walked naked into the change room [to prove I was a girl]," Semenya said.

She said she grew up around boys and had to walk about 11km every single day - the reason she is fast and strong.

"I was always in the bush [training]. Bullies for me never existed because how I responded to them was way rough. I was one of those young [ladies] that had no fear. I had goals. I knew that everything I touched would turn to gold."